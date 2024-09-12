Dionisy’s frescoes: How Old Russia’s most famous iconographer painted a remote northern monastery

There is a small monastery 100 km from the city of Vologda, which is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List. And all because of the unique church paintings from the 16th century, which have perfectly survived to our days.

Artist Dionisy is considered to be the successor of the iconographic tradition of the legendary Andrei Rublev, author of the famous ‘Trinity’ icon.

It is known that Dionisy painted the cathedral in the Pafnutevo-Borovsky Monastery in Kaluga Region. And Grand Duke Ivan III liked his frescoes so much that ordered a number of icons for the newly built Assumption Cathedral of the Moscow Kremlin.

Unfortunately, neither the paintings of the monastery nor the iconostasis of the Kremlin cathedral have survived.

During the 2020 restoration in the Moscow Kremlin's Assumption Cathedral, a part of Dionisy's paintings were discovered Sergei Karpukhin/TASS Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

However, the Tretyakov Gallery stores the ‘Hodegetria’ icon of the Mother of God, which Dionisy painted in 1482 for the Ascension Cathedral in the Moscow Kremlin.

‘Hodigitria’ is considered the earliest surviving work by Dionisy Tretyakov gallery Tretyakov gallery

Dionysius was one of the most revered artists in Russia of the late 15th and early 16th centuries. By the way, he was a contemporary of Leonardo da Vinci.

The main museums of the country keep several other icons by the artist.

‘Christ Pantocrator’ is one of Dionisy' icons for the Pavlo-Obnorsky Monastery near Vologda Tretyakov gallery Tretyakov gallery

But, the most extensive legacy of Dionisy can be found in a remote northern monastery near Vologda.

Why was the famous artist painting a remote northern monastery?

There were times when the Ferapontov Monastery was the spiritual and enlightenment center of the Russian North. This cloister and the neighboring Kirillo-Belozersky monastery used to stand on trade routes to Arkhangelsk.

Aerial view to Ferapontov monastery Getty Images Getty Images

The most noble and wealthy people of Old Russia would often visit these lands. And great princes and tsars, including Ivan the Terrible, went there to pray.

Ferapontov monastery gates Legion Media Legion Media

In 1490, the Nativity Cathedral of the Ferapontov Monastery was built. And, in 1502, Dionisy, together with his sons Vladimir and Theodosius, painted the interior. And it took them just 34 days!

The Nativity Cathedral of the Ferapontov Monastery Legion Media Legion Media

What’s so unique about Dionisy’s frescoes?

Miraculously, 600 square meters of frescoes have survived to our days. In 2000, the ensemble of the Ferapontov Monastery with Dionisy's frescoes was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Watch the video!

It is difficult to find another such example of excellent preservation of 16th century murals in Russia.

On the inside of the cathedral dome, Dionisy depicted the Christ Pantocrator.

Christ Pantocrator is depicted on the inside of the cathedral dome Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press

The central altar part is dedicated to the glorification of the Mother of God. On the walls, you can find scenes of the Last Judgment, scenes from the life of the Virgin Mary, as well as images of Evangelists and Russian saints.

Protection of the Theotokos Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press

Mother of God is depicted on the altar vault of the central nave Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press

Wedding at Cana Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press

Saint Nicholas is depicted in the center of this altar vault Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press

Saints and patriarchs Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press

Vision of Eulogius Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press

The view to the Nativity Cathedral frescoes Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press

Evangelists and Archangels are featured on the drum Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press

