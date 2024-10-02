5 BEST Soviet movies based on Anton Chekhov’s books

Theaters around the world stage countless productions based on the works of Russia’s main playwright. However, there are also hundreds of movies based on the motifs of his plays and short stories. Below are the best of those made in the writer's homeland.

1. ‘Kashtanka’. Directed by Mikhail Tsekhanovsky, 1952

A dog named ‘Kashtanka’ (literally ‘Chestnut’) lives with a carpenter. One day, the unfortunate animal gets lost on the street and gets picked up by a clown who also works as an animal trainer. There, Kashtanka gets new friends: a goose, a cat and a pig. In time, the dog begins to perform with them in the circus. And, what a miracle: at one of the performances, ‘Kashtanka’ sees her former master.

Most Russian children's acquaintance with Chekhov begins with the ‘Kashtanka’ tale and with this animated movie. Critics noted the high artistry of animation and with a surprisingly finely drawn acting, which allows you to both laugh and cry.

Watch it here.

2. ‘The Lady with the Dog’. Directed by Iosif Kheifits, 1960

Dmitry Gurov is married, but easily hangs out with other women. However, he can't get a recent brief holiday affair out of his head. It seems that this was not just a random contact, but true love. Returning home from vacation, he begins looking for new meetings with that very lady with a dog.

The movie was filmed to celebrate Chekhov's 100th anniversary and is based on the story of the same name. It was awarded a special prize at Cannes, as well as a British BAFTA award. Audiences remember the movie, first of all, by the stunning chemistry between the acting duo of Iya Savvina and Alexei Batalov.

Watch it here.

3. ‘Uncle Vanya’. Directed by Andrei Konchalovsky, 1970

As in many of Chekhov's works, the action takes place in the countryside noble manor. The estate belonged to the late wife of Professor Serebryakov. Now, he himself, their daughter, the brother of his wife (Uncle Vanya) live together there, along with the professor's new wife. Life is boring and seems meaningless. Uncle Vanya is very poor and his only occupation is to manage the household affairs of the estate. He is a man of delicate mental organization and is very worried when it turns out that the professor is not as wonderful a person as he had thought… or that the professor's young wife is not faithful to him…

The movie is based on Chekhov's play of the same name. And Andrei Konchalovsky's adaptation is very close to the original text. The main roles were played by outstanding actors – Innokenty Smoktunovsky, Sergei Bondarchuk, Irina Kupchenko and Vladimir Zeldin. As a result, the movie won silver prizes at film festivals in San Sebastian, Sorrento and Milan.

The movie is also distinguished by excellent music composed by Alfred Schnittke.

Watch it here.

4. ‘An Unfinished Piece for Mechanical Piano’. Directed by Nikita Mikhalkov, 1977

The plot takes place in a country estate. A young widow of a general lives there together with her stepson and his wife Sophia. One day, guests gather at the estate. It turns out that Sophia is the first love of one of them, a man named Platonov. He confesses to her his re-emerged feelings. But, he is not ready for the fact that Sophia promises to leave her husband for him…

The movie is based on the play ‘Platonov’, although its plot has been significantly altered. Also, screenwriters Alexander Adabashian and Nikita Mikhalkov used fragments of several other stories by Chekhov. Despite this, the movie also won many awards at international film festivals, from Belgrade to Chicago, with critics especially noting the performance of actor Alexander Kalyagin, who played Platonov.

Watch it here.

5. ‘A Hunting Accident’. Directed by Emil Loteanu, 1978

A love quadrangle is at the center of this plot. Three men fall in love with a young beautiful lady. She wants to get out of poverty and marries one of them. But, then she confesses her love to another. At the same time, she leaves her husband for the third… However, during a subsequent hunt, the woman is killed. Which of the jealous men committed the crime?

The plot of the movie is based on the novel ‘The Shooting Party’. The male roles went to famous actors Oleg Yankovsky, Kirill Lavrov and Leonid Markov, while Galina Belyaeva played the fragile beauty.

The movie was a co-production of the USSR and West Germany and was filmed by Moldovan director Emil Loteanu. Audiences around the world adored the waltz heard in the movie, which was written by composer Eugene Doga; U.S. President Ronald Reagan even called this music “the waltz of the century”.

Watch the entire movie here.

