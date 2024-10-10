This is probably the most famous Russian composer known around the world. And maybe even one of the most famous composers… ever! And you’ve definitely heard his music before. Now, have a proper listen to some of his best melodies.

1. ‘Dance of the Little Swans’ from the 'Swan Lake' ballet

This 1876 ballet is famous for the contradiction of White Swan Odette and Black Swan Odile. One of the most famous melodies from the ballet is Allegro moderato from Act 2, which has an unofficial title – ‘Dance of the Little Swans’.

2. ‘Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’ from 'The Nutcracker' ballet

This ballet with the best Christmas vibes is rich with great and world famous melodies. One of the most recognizable is probably ‘pas de deux’ from Act 2.

3. ‘Waltz of the Flowers’ from 'The Nutcracker' ballet

Another incredibly popular melody from Act 2 that Tchaikovsky himself allegedly had a lot of fun composing!

4. ‘Polonaise’ from ‘Eugene Onegin’ opera

This dance music from Act 3 became one of the most famous melodies that can be heard at balls and official ceremonies.

5. The Piano Concerto No. 1

Great symphonic work was composed in 1874-1875 and was first performed in Boston in 1875 by soloist Hans von Bülow, with an orchestra conducted by Benjamin Johnson Lang. And you may also have heard this melody when Russian athletes received their medals at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

