Peasant fall in paintings by Russian artists

Culture
Anna Popova

Tretyakov gallery
Fall was harvest time for peasants. Check out some of the paintings Russian artists dedicated to preparation for winter.

1. Alexei Vishnyakov. ‘Peasant Feast’, late 1760s - early 1770s.

Russian Museum

2. Alexei Venetsianov. ‘Reapers’, late 1820s

Russian Museum

3. Pyotr Zabolotsky. ‘After the Harvest’, 1822

Russian Museum

4. Pyotr Sukhodolsky. ‘Noon in the Village’, 1864

Russian Museum

5. Konstantin Makovsky. ‘Reaper’, 1871

Russian Museum

6. Konstantin Makovsky. ‘Peasant Lunch in the Field’, 1871

Taganrog Picture Gallery

7. Zinaida Serebryakova. ‘Zelenya in the Fall’, 1908

Tretyakov gallery

8. Natalia Goncharova. ‘Peasants Gathering Apples’, 1911

Tretyakov gallery

9. Boris Kustodiev. ‘Harvest’, 1914

Astrakhan Art Gallery named after. Dogadin

10. Kazimir Malevich. ‘For the Harvest’ (‘Marfa and Vanya’), 1928-1929

Russian Museum

11. Konstantin Gorbatov. ‘Harvest’, 1931

Private collection

12. Arkady Plastov. ‘Harvest’, 1945

Tretyakov gallery

13. Tatiana Yablonskaya. ‘Bread’, 1949

Tretyakov gallery

14. Arkady Plastov. ‘Harvesting Potatoes’, 1956

Russian Museum

15. Semyon Chernov. ‘At the threshing floor’, 1972

Art Museum of Altai Region

