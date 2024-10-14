Peasant fall in paintings by Russian artists

Fall was harvest time for peasants. Check out some of the paintings Russian artists dedicated to preparation for winter.
1. Alexei Vishnyakov. ‘Peasant Feast’, late 1760s - early 1770s.
2. Alexei Venetsianov. ‘Reapers’, late 1820s
3. Pyotr Zabolotsky. ‘After the Harvest’, 1822
4. Pyotr Sukhodolsky. ‘Noon in the Village’, 1864
5. Konstantin Makovsky. ‘Reaper’, 1871
6. Konstantin Makovsky. ‘Peasant Lunch in the Field’, 1871
7. Zinaida Serebryakova. ‘Zelenya in the Fall’, 1908
8. Natalia Goncharova. ‘Peasants Gathering Apples’, 1911
9. Boris Kustodiev. ‘Harvest’, 1914
Astrakhan Art Gallery named after. Dogadin
10. Kazimir Malevich. ‘For the Harvest’ (‘Marfa and Vanya’), 1928-1929
11. Konstantin Gorbatov. ‘Harvest’, 1931
12. Arkady Plastov. ‘Harvest’, 1945
13. Tatiana Yablonskaya. ‘Bread’, 1949
14. Arkady Plastov. ‘Harvesting Potatoes’, 1956
15. Semyon Chernov. ‘At the threshing floor’, 1972
Art Museum of Altai Region
