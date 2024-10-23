Who is Stierlitz, Soviets’ favorite spy?

According to fun polls, Russians would love to see exactly this persona as their next president! Why?

Max Otto von Stierlitz is a cover name of a Soviet intelligence officer and super spy Maxim Isayev. He managed to infiltrate Nazi Germany's highest echelons of power. Being a SS Standartenführer, he served in foreign intelligence, where he was the right hand of Walter Schellenberg.

Tatiana Lioznova/Gorky Film Studio, 1973 Tatiana Lioznova/Gorky Film Studio, 1973

Stierlitz is, however, a completely fictional character. He was created in 1965 by Soviet writer Yulian Semyonov and starred in a series of his spy detective novels. And, in fact, he doesn’t have one certain prototype, but, rather, various traits picked up from many different spies Semyonov knew about.

The big fame came to Stierlitz after the Soviet TV screens saw the series 'Seventeen Moments of Spring' (1973) directed by Tatiana Lioznova. It was based on Semyonov's novels.

According to the plot, in Spring 1945, Stierlitz gets a very serious task from his Soviet superiors. He has to investigate whether the Nazi leadership is trying to contact the West, in order to sign a separate peace agreement. And, if it's true, he has to try to ruin their plans.

The mission seems to be impossible, as Stierlitz's liaison radioman dies during the Berlin bombing, while a radioman’s wife, also a Soviet spy, is caught by the Nazis.

Stierlitz was played by famous actor Vyacheslav Tikhonov. In his performance, the character was recognized as a perfect portrayal of an intelligence agent.

Intelligent, incredibly calm and resilient, loyal to his homeland and true to his friends. But, at the same time, merciless with foes.

He has nothing in common with James Bond. You won't see him shooting from a gun here and there, nor making pirouettes in hand-to-hand fights. And he doesn't woo women. Despite being in the intelligence service for many years, as well as often abroad and far from his family, he is still faithful to his wife.

The whole Soviet Union cried their eyes out during the scene when an incognito meeting with his wife is arranged in a public place, but he can only look at her from afar, without speaking to her, let alone a one-on-one meeting.

The character became so popular that the Soviet people made up many anecdotes and jokes with him. And, actually, the name Stierlitz has since become synonymous with everything spy-related.

