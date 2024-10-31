Don't miss out!
10 masterpieces of contemporary Russian jewelry art (PHOTOS)

Culture
Russia Beyond

Russia State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones (‘Gokhran’)
For more than 20 years, the Russia State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones (‘Gokhran’) has been holding an annual competition among jewelers. And the best works are added to its collection. 

1. ‘Contemplation’ ring

JEMAE company, М. Yefimova, I. Teslya

Russia State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones (‘Gokhran’)

2. ‘Sailing Regatta’ brooch series

M. Popov, ‘S. G. Nosov’ Magnitogorsk State Technical University 

Russia State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones (‘Gokhran’)

3. ‘Kingfisher’ ring

‘RALEX’ jewelry studio, V. Sinelnikova, A. Lavlinsky  

Russia State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones (‘Gokhran’)

4. ‘Swing’ earring

N. Tarasova, T. Tarasova

Russia State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones (‘Gokhran’)

5. ‘Mint’ ring

‘Alfa-Invest’ company, M. Tumash

Russia State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones (‘Gokhran’)

6. ‘Dandelion’ brooch

‘Alfa-Invest’ company, M. Tumash

Russia State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones (‘Gokhran’)

7. ‘Moon river’ earrings 

A. Sharifullin, from the ‘Foundation’ series

Russia State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones (‘Gokhran’)

8. ‘Wind of Сhange’ brooch

A. Ovselyan

Russia State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones (‘Gokhran’)

9. ‘Heart’ faceted stone 

V. Vladimirtsev, A. Vladimirtseva, S. Shefer 

Russia State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones (‘Gokhran’)

10. ‘Roosters’ earrings 

‘Elite’ jewelry house. Sketch by T. Petrova, jeweler O. Nekrasova

Russia State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones (‘Gokhran’)

These and other jewelry masterpieces can be seen at the ‘RUSSIA, MY LOVE! The Art of Russian Jewelers. 19th - 21st Century’ exhibition, which is on display at the State Historical Museum from October 30, 2024 to March 24, 2025.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Art Russian history jewelry
Read more

