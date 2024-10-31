10 masterpieces of contemporary Russian jewelry art (PHOTOS)

Russia State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones (‘Gokhran’)
For more than 20 years, the Russia State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones (‘Gokhran’) has been holding an annual competition among jewelers. And the best works are added to its collection.
1. ‘Contemplation’ ring
JEMAE company, М. Yefimova, I. Teslya
2. ‘Sailing Regatta’ brooch series
M. Popov, ‘S. G. Nosov’ Magnitogorsk State Technical University
3. ‘Kingfisher’ ring
‘RALEX’ jewelry studio, V. Sinelnikova, A. Lavlinsky
4. ‘Swing’ earring
N. Tarasova, T. Tarasova
5. ‘Mint’ ring
‘Alfa-Invest’ company, M. Tumash
6. ‘Dandelion’ brooch
‘Alfa-Invest’ company, M. Tumash
7. ‘Moon river’ earrings
A. Sharifullin, from the ‘Foundation’ series
8. ‘Wind of Сhange’ brooch
A. Ovselyan
9. ‘Heart’ faceted stone
V. Vladimirtsev, A. Vladimirtseva, S. Shefer
10. ‘Roosters’ earrings
‘Elite’ jewelry house. Sketch by T. Petrova, jeweler O. Nekrasova
These and other jewelry masterpieces can be seen at the ‘RUSSIA, MY LOVE! The Art of Russian Jewelers. 19th - 21st Century’ exhibition, which is on display at the State Historical Museum from October 30, 2024 to March 24, 2025.
