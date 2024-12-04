How Alexandre Dumas fils married a Russian involved in a murder

It's a whole detective story! Before meeting the French writer, the woman fled Russia after a high-profile criminal scandal.

There is a lot of speculation on the Internet that Alexander Dumas père (father) and Russian poet Alexander Pushkin are actually the same man! Allegedly, the Russian poet didn’t die in a duel in 1837, but fled to France and kept writing novels under a pseudonym.

But, in reality, the ‘Musketeers’ creator’s son, Alexandre Dumas jr (Alexandre Dumas fils) had a real connection to Russia. His wife Nadine Dumas was Russian and was known in her homeland as Nadezhda Naryshkina.

A Moscow socialite and seductive beauty, she was the only daughter of Baron von Knorring (which was her maiden name). She was a heiress to a large fortune and didn’t deny herself in entertainment.

Being married to Count Alexander Naryshkin, Nadezhda had an affair with writer Alexander Sukhovo-Kobylin, a famous Moscow “casanova”. But, here's the trouble: he already had a Frenchwoman named Louise Simon-Demanche on his payroll. He rented a house for her, bought her everything necessary and his maids also served her. She was known and approved of by his family.

Soon, Louise learned about the new mistress of his benefactor and became terribly jealous. A short time later, the Frenchwoman was found dead, brutally beaten and with her throat slit.

All traces led to lovers Naryshkina and Sukhovo-Kobylin. Even Nadezhda's threatening letters to Louise were found. The scandal was enormous. However, both of them got off with a slight scare and Nadezhda hurriedly left Russia after the interrogation.

Already in Paris, Naryshkina gave birth to a baby girl, whom she named… Louise. Sukhovo-Kobylin accepted the daughter and visited them several times.

In France, Nadezhda quickly entered high society. Together with other Russian emigre ladies, she organized salons and soirees, where there were even French statesmen, like Napoleon's brother.

Alexandre Dumas fils then had an affair with another Russian woman named Lydia Nesselrode, who was also Nadezhda's friend. Ironically, it was she who brought the writer together with Nadezhda, asking her to deliver a message to the writer that she was leaving him.

The Frenchman admired the femininity of Nadine: “She captivates me with the elegance of lines and perfection of forms.”

Nadezhda finally parted with Sukhovo-Kobylin and gave birth to an illegitimate daughter from Dumas. She was able to marry the Frenchman only 10 years later, after the death of her official husband Naryshkin.

However, this marriage didn't turn out to be happy, either. The lovable Russian was jealous of her successful husband's admirers. And, after the birth of another daughter and many miscarriages in an attempt to give birth to a son, Nadine fell into a terrible depression.

The writer wanted a divorce, but did not dare to leave his sick wife. Only when Nadine was already over 60 did she leave Dumas and settle with their daughter. After four years, the spouses died one after the other.

