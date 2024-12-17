‘Sigma Boy’: How a song by Russian teenagers went viral with foreigners

“Sigma boy, every girl wants to dance with you,” is a line from a song recorded by 11-year-old Svetlana Chertischeva (aka ‘Betsy’) and 12-year-old Maria Yankovskaya.

It's not their first recording, but it's the first time they have achieved success.

‘Sigmas’ are men who don't fit into the framework of society, aka lone wolves.

Russians did not appreciate the song, considering it too childish and primitive, but foreigners loved it. The original video on Tik-Tok is currently gaining millions of views. The dance with its simple movements of the head and hands also went super viral.

The song itself already has 19 million views on YouTube, with foreigners leaving mostly enthusiastic comments.

“Everything is temporary, but sigma boy is permanent.”

“Sigma boy, such inspiring words.”

“Finally a theme song for myself.”

Svetlana Chertishcheva lives in St. Petersburg and Maria Yankovskaya lives in Moscow. Both of them go to school, while still managing to produce songs and run popular social networks. The official author of the song is Svetlana's father Mikhail Chertischev. He is a composer who otherwise writes music for cartoons.

