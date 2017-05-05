Eifman Ballet set to tour North America

'We will introduce the original and successful choreographic repertoire of contemporary Russia to North America and Canada.' Source: Evgeny Matveev

The Boris Eifman Ballet Theater kicks off a new tour in the U.S. and Canada on May 11, and will perform in seven cities to celebrate its 40th anniversary, RIA Novosti reports.

The tour includes the legendary ballet "Red Giselle" - the story of a Russian ballerina, Olga Spessivtseva, from the early 20th century - with new choreography and a novel performance of "Tchaikovsky. PRO et CONTRA."

"We will introduce the original and successful choreographic repertoire of contemporary Russia to North America and Canada. We will again to prove to Western audiences that Russian ballet is more than just masterpieces by Petipa," said Boris Eifman.

Dancers will perform from May 11 to 13 in Toronto, and from May 17 in Minneapolis, Chicago, and Boston. On June 2 to 11, the artists will take to the stage of the New York City Center, then the ballet will travel to California, where it will perform from June 16 to 25 in Costa Mesa and Los Angeles.