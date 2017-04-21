Russia Beyond The Headlines

How much do Russia's richest MPs earn?

The woman who earns the most money makes 100 times less than the man who earns most. Source: Olesya Kuraleva / RG

Every year, in mid-April, Russian parliamentary deputies disclose their annual incomes. This year, in particular, a striking difference can be seen between what male and female politicians declare.

Spoiler alert: The woman who earns the most money makes 100 times less than the man who earns most. 

The richest man of the bunch is the head of United Russia, Andrey Palkin. He earns 678 million rubles ($12 million) a year. The second place is for Nikolay Bortsov is in second place with earnings of 604 million in ($10.7 million) and the third for Grigoriy Anikeev with 527 million rubles ($9.4 million). All three are members of the United Russia party. 

Elena Strokova is the richest woman. As the head of the Liberal Democratic Party, she earns 6.7 million rubles ($119,000), which is a hundred times less than Andrey Palkin. In second place is the Russian speed skating champion Svetlana Zhurova, who earns 5.6 million rubles (just under $100,000). Olga Kazakova comes in third. The head of the culture committee earns 4.9 million rubles ( $87,000) every year.  

