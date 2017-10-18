Over half of the first part of the 'Power of Siberia' gas pipeline is ready

On Oct. 18, Russian gas giant Gazprom announced that it has built half of the first part of the “Power of Siberia” gas pipeline that leads from the Chayanda field in Yakutia to the city of Blagoveshchensk on the border with China.

The second part of the pipeline will lead from the Kovykta gas field near Irkutsk to the Chayanda field.

About 1,095 km of pipeline has been constructed as it stands - well ahead of the original plan.

In 2014, Gazprom and CNPC made a deal to supply 38 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Russia to China over 30 years. The gas will be supplied via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline.

