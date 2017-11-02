Passenger sues Aeroflot for rustling package

Sochi-resident Lev Levchenko is suing the largest Russian air carrier Aeroflot because he wasn’t able to sleep during a flight, RIA Novosti reports.The cause of his insomnia: A rustling package the Aeroflot employees used to store food for passengers.

According to Levchenko, his job can entail several flights a day, and and sleep deprivation harms his business negotiation skills. He wants 999,999 rubles ($17,000) compensation. He also wants the cellophane replaced in the noisy packages.

He’s going to need all the sleep he can get if he wants to pull this off!

