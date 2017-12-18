How much does Russia's most expensive house cost?

Few people could afford this mansion in a luxury village near Moscow

On a 11,000 square meter plot stands a 1,700 sq m mansion with a spa-zone, swimming pool, sauna and Turkish hammam, beauty salon, cinema, library and at least 5 bedrooms.

All this splendor costs 5.8 billion rubles ($96.5 million) and is recognized as Russia's most expensive house, Lenta.ru writes citing a "World of apartments" organization press release. Its CEO says there are few potential buyers of such costly real estate, and probably the mansion could be used as a reception house for a big company.

The mansion is situated in Razdory village near Moscow's Rublevo-Uspenskoye highway, famous for its rich and ultra-rich residents and luxury houses. According to experts, the price of this jewelry box is 400 times more than the cost of an average house in the Moscow Region and 1,100 times more than an average house in Russia.

