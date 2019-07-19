10 vacancies in Russia for foreign candidates (July)

Looking for a new step in your career? This month, we continue our monthly roundup of some of the best opportunities out there for foreigners. Whether you speak Spanish or Farsi and work in marketing or teaching - there might be something interesting for you on the Russian labor market. Find out if any of these can be your lucky ticket to start a new life in Russia.

Company: Group-IB

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 14.07.2019

Salary: Not specified

Description: Group-IB cyber intelligence provider seeks a Sales Account Manager to be the sales support lead for the company’s international clients. Among the key responsibilities are developing and promotion of company products, forming strategic communications with customers, and actively searching for new clients. The candidates should possess higher education, three years of sales management experience in IT/IS, and experience of successful negotiations with foreign customers, among other things. In return, the company offers official employment, health insurance, corporate benefits, and a cozy office with a young team.

Legion Media Legion Media

Company: Dataduck

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 09.07.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: Dataduck marketing agency is looking for a native Farsi speaker with advanced English for a Customer Support Manager position. The role will involve processing incoming calls, chats, e-mails and helping clients. Apart from multilingual skills, the candidate should be an experienced computer user with strong communication skills and a proactive attitude. The role is full-time, but there is an opportunity to work remotely. Among the benefits: a comfortable office, English classes compensation, meal subsidy, and medical insurance.

3. Affiliate Manager (Japanese, Korean)

Company: FBS Inc.

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 10.07.19, 17.07.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: Speak English and Japanese or Korean? There is an opportunity at FBS Inc., an international high-tech company creating IT solutions for Forex brokers. Successful candidates will be responsible for working with a partner base, managing regional marketing initiatives, and promoting the company abroad. The employer expects the candidates to have a bachelor’s degree and 3-5 years of sales or marketing experience. In return, you’ll get such perks as compensation of medical expenses, training courses, travel opportunities and a modern office.

Legion Media Legion Media

Company: Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus

Location: Sestroretsk

Date posted: 12.07.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: Hyundai Motor Group is looking for a Korean Legal Adviser with good command of Russian and English. In this position, you’ll draft legal documents, provide consultations, take part in contract arrangement and Legal Alerts Preparation. Prospective candidates should have a higher legal education and relevant work experience (no less than one year). Official employment, medical insurance, and meal compensation are on the list of benefits.

Company: ASD Technologies

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 16.07.19

Salary: from 70,000 rubles ($1,112) per month

Description: A software developer in the field of virtualization and storage in cloud is looking for a Spanish-speaking administrator (ideally with English and Russian) for its affiliated project Novakidschool.com, an online-school for children aged six-12 years. The candidate is expected to take charge of launching on the Spanish market and manage existing business activities (client support and promotions). The company offers official employment with flexible working hours (remote work is possible).

Company: Interfax news agency

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 17.07.19

Salary: from 90,000 rubles ($1,428) per month

Description: Leading Moscow-based news agency seeks financial and business news translators and style editors as part of an ongoing recruitment campaign. Candidates must be fluent in English and proficient in Russian. All positions are in-house with fixed hours schedule. In return, you’ll be offered full visa support and holiday entitlement.

Company: Anglikon

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 12.07.19

Salary: 30,000-120,000 rubles ($477-1,905) per month

Description: The Anglikon Language School is looking for experienced and energetic native-speaking English teachers to teach corporate clients and groups in Moscow. Candidates should have at least one-year teaching experience, a bachelor’s degree and be creative and charismatic. TEFL, CELTA certificates are advantageous.

Legion Media Legion Media

Company: Magic Time Bilingual Club

Location: Rostov-on-Don

Date posted: 17.07.2019

Salary: from 65,000 rubles ($1,030) per month

Description: Magic Time Bilingual Club seeks native English speakers to work with kids of 2-7 years old. They seek candidates who love the natural world, enjoy being outside in all types of weather and are thrilled at the idea of children who are active explorers and co-creators of their own learning experience - including getting muddy, splashing in puddles, studying plants and bugs. Applicants must have a higher preschool education in Early Childhood studies and experience with preschoolers. Salary will be discussed at interview.

Company: Lingvoexpert

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 16.07.2019

Salary: Not specified

Description: Are you from the U.S., Canada, the UK, Ireland, South Africa, Australia or New Zealand? This opportunity might be for you. St. Petersburg-based language school is seeking a native English speaker to work with adults, for up to 30 academic hours a week. Candidates should have a higher education degree, one year of ESL teaching experience and preferably an TEFL\CELTA certificate. A fixed salary is offered (based on qualifications) and legal work visa support, relocation assistance and training programs.

Company: Private family

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 09.07.2019

Salary: from $4,965 per month

Description: An experienced native English language governess is sought by a family in Moscow. The governess will be required to teach a 3-year-old girl English through games, lessons and different activities and help her learn through everyday life, travel and leisure. The family travels regularly so the successful candidate will travel to Europe with the family and work 8 hours per day, 5 days a week. A successful candidate should have relevant teaching qualifications and experience in a similar role.

