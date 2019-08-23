10 vacancies in Russia for foreign candidates (August)

If you are an aspiring content manager, editor, or teacher, check out the job opportunities available in Russia this month!

As summer comes to an end, it’s only natural that Russian schools start to search for new English teachers with a bit more urgency than usual. Tutors, primary school teachers, and English teachers - there are many opportunities for those interested in working in education.

If this doesn’t sound like you, check out the jobs available in other sectors, such as sales, and content management. There are even positions for German, English, Spanish and Hindi speakers - maybe something will take your fancy?

Company: Dataduck

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 12.08.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: An international advertising company based in Russia’s cultural capital is looking for a Hindi speaker to join its team as a VIP Account manager. The role will involve communicating with clients (via phone and Skype) and selling the advantages of the company’s VIP account. Apart from Hindi language fluency, the successful candidate should have some knowledge of Russian or English, have at least one year of experience in sales, be proactive, sociable and be able to work independently. In return, the employer offers a variety of perks including medical insurance, English classes compensation, comfortable office, and the opportunity to work remotely.

Company: 21st Century Recruitment Agency

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 29.07.19

Salary: Up to 120,000 rubles per month ($1,820)

Description: Are you a native German speaker who loves videos? This is an opportunity for you. An international video distribution company is seeking a German content manager who will effectively manage its content on YouTube and other digital platforms and maximize its reach constantly researching new ways to attract new viewers. Applicants should have a higher education diploma (or be currently studying), speak some Russian to communicate with the team, be active on social media, have experience in video editing and presentation making, and be ready to travel. Among the benefits: a competitive salary and medical insurance.

Company: Tranio

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 02.08.19

Salary: From 100,000 rubles per month ($1,517)

Description: An international real estate investment platform is on the lookout for a native English editor to manage its online content and external publication schedule for media outlets. The perfect candidate should have experience with editing texts and be familiar with such topics as real estate, finance, economics, and business. A good command of Russian is preferable but not mandatory. In return, the company offers work in a friendly team and opportunities for professional growth.

Company: the_covert

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 02.08.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: An international media company covering finance and fintech news is looking for native English writers to join their editorial team. Among the key responsibilities: working with authors, editing and writing articles, fact-checking, and participating in daily brainstorms. If successful, the employer promises worthy rates and regular payments, and opportunities for occasional travel.

Company: Legalbet

Location: Saratov

Date posted: 20.08.19

Salary: From 30,000 rubles ($455)

Description: If you are a German or English-speaker currently based in Russia’s Saratov, check out this opportunity. An online media company focused on sports betting is seeking a Website Country Manager with writing and editing skills. It’s a full-time job, however, students are also considered with a potential opportunity to work just 3-4 days per week. Key functions will involve managing website updates to maximize traffic and work with the marketing department to ensure the brand’s growth. To be considered, you should also be tech-savvy, attentive to detail and have excellent time-management skills.

Company: Selectel

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 21.08.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: A data center operator is searching for a native English speaker to translate written texts from Russian into English and localize content (newsletters, website updates, presentations) for an international audience. The ideal candidate will have a bachelor’s degree, excellent writing skills in English and Russian, previous experience in translation, and strong attention to detail. In return, the employer offers official pay, flexible working schedule, medical insurance and a relocation bonus.

Company: Language Link

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 20.08.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: An international language center is seeking a native English speaker to teach kids, teens, and adults. Candidates should have at least one year of teaching experience, have experience of working with preschoolers, and ideally hold a TESOL qualification. In return, the company offers a flexible schedule, competitive pay, methodological support, and prospects for career growth.

Company: Native Class Language Center

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 13.08.19

Salary: 90,000-120,000 rubles ($1,365-1,820)

Description: The Native Class Language Center in Moscow invites native English-speaking teachers from the UK, U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand to join its team. The role will involve teaching such subjects as English, Maths, Science, Arts and Crafts and Drama. The age group of children can vary from kindergarten to secondary school. To be considered, candidates should have a teaching certification, a university degree and experience working with children. There is an opportunity to work flexible hours, full-time or part-time. Plus, the employer offers support with a work visa.

Company: Elite Educational Development

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 11.08.19

Salary: 1,100 GDP ($1,330) per week

Description: An experienced bilingual (English and Spanish) governess or tutor is required for a family in Moscow. The role will involve teaching boys aged 5,9, and 11, and occasionally some basic lessons for their youngest boy of 2 years old. The job is full-time and starts in September. The family provides accommodation.

Company: International Teacher Solutions

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 05.08.19

Salary: Competitive

Description: Due to the expansion of an established international school group in Russia, an additional Primary Teacher is required to join the team in Moscow. Candidates should have a degree and teaching certificate relevant to teaching subject. The previous experience of working internationally is considered an advantage. In return, the school offers a full package of perks including housing allowance, annual flights home, medical insurance, and annual bonus pay.

