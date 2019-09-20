10 vacancies in Russia for foreign candidates (September)

Eyeing a chance to move to Russia? Check out our latest round of jobs available for foreigners in Russia!

Autumn is here, which means employers don’t sit idly looking for perfect matches to their vacant positions. If you are an English speaker, there are many options for you - from jobs in sales and marketing to media and teaching. And if you know any other languages (like Italian, for instance) - the list of options gets even bigger. What’s more, this month, Russian employers even have opportunities for Chinese and Korean-speakers - a rare find!

Company: AdQuantum

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 11.09.19

Salary: from 120,000 rubles ($1,862) per month

Description: A mobile marketing provider is looking for an English-speaking account manager to join its team in Moscow. Among other things, the role will involve dealing with foreign clients, seeking growth points, preparing reports, and conducting meetings in person and over Skype. The successful applicant should have experience in the digital field, account management, customer service, and an analytical mindset. In return, the company offers full training and a comfortable office with free snacks and lunches and various entertainment (like PlayStation and trampolines!).

Company: Pac Group

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 17.09.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: A travel agency based in Moscow seeks a sales manager with fluent English or Italian skills (ideally both). They are looking for someone who loves and knows Italy well, has studied or lived there for some time, and with some sales experience, as the role will involve offering individual tours to Italy. Career prospects and a professional team are all on offer.

Getty Images Getty Images

Company: Web Kontrol

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 17.09.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: A fast-growing IT company developing solutions for online copyright protection is on the lookout for a native/advanced Chinese-speaker with strong analytical skills. The responsibilities include internet monitoring and performance optimization, as well as data collection and preparing analytical reports. The job is full-time with a competitive salary and a friendly team.

Company: FBS Inc.

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 18.09.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: Forex brokers, a St. Petersburg-based international high-tech company creating IT solutions, is looking to hire a specialist with fluent Korean and English to work with a partner base, manage regional marketing initiatives, and promote the company abroad. The employer expects candidates to have a bachelor’s degree, experience of living in South Korea, and 3-5 years of sales or marketing experience. In return, you’ll get such perks as compensation of medical expenses, training courses, travel opportunities, and a modern office with free snacks and entertainment.

Company: Eclectic Translations

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 18.09.19

Salary: 40,000-60,000 rubles ($621-932) per month

Description: There is an opportunity for native English-speaking translators to move to Russia’s northern capital. A translation agency is seeking native speakers with at least one year of experience in translation or editing to join its team. The role will involve daily translations and editing of texts translated from Russian to English. In return, the company offers visa support and a stable salary with performance bonuses.

Company: Interfax news agency

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 17.09.19

Salary: from 90,000 rubles ($1,398) per month

Description: Interfax news agency is constantly on the lookout for native English speakers to join its editorial team. The company offers full visa support for those who have experience in translation, knowledge of Russian and readiness to work on financial and business stories as translators or style-editors.

Legion Media Legion Media

Company: Svoboda Slova

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 16.09.19

Salary: from 30,000 up to 100,000 rubles ($466-1,554) per month

Description: Native English speakers are wanted to teach corporate and individual students at Svoboda Slova language center in Moscow. The candidates are required to have pedagogical or linguistic education, experience in teaching English as a foreign language, and ideally professional certifications. Among the benefits: high rates and the opportunity to increase the number of students regularly.

Company: Russian Foreign Ministry’s courses

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 15.09.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: Another opportunity for English teachers is offered by the Russian Foreign Ministry’s language courses. The employer is recruiting native English speakers for the upcoming academic year (2019-2020) and seeks responsible candidates with ESL qualifications and at least three years of teaching experience. The role will involve working with adult groups of Intermediate-Advanced levels. In return, the company offers a competitive salary, long-term contract, flexible schedule, full methodological support, and a friendly team.

Company: YES language center

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 17.09.19

Salary: from 50,000 up to 100,000 rubles ($777-1,554) per month

Description: Moscow-based YES language center is looking for native English teachers to work with corporate clients in groups and individually across Moscow and Moscow region. Applicants should have pedagogical or linguistic education, at least two years of experience, and ideally ESL certifications. The company offers part-time and full-time contracts for the long term, methodological support, and convenient teaching locations.

Company: Leopold English School

Location: Rostov-on-Don

Date posted: 18.09.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: Looking to move to the Russian province? Here’s an opportunity in Rostov-on-Don (959 km to the south from Moscow). English language school Leopold is seeking a native English teacher to work with teenagers and adults, conduct group lessons and English speaking club sessions. A successful candidate should have some teaching certification, teaching experience, and be punctual, outgoing and passionate about teaching. In return, the company offers a friendly atmosphere, flexible schedule, and high rates (depending on your skills and experience).

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.