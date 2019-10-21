10 vacancies in Russia for foreigners (October 2019)

This month, there are many options for English-speakers - from account manager jobs to translation and teaching positions.

Compared to previous months, October is rich in opportunities for English natives. As usual, the job market is dominated by English teaching positions, but this month there are more translation and copywriting jobs available for expats in Russia. Plus, there is even a PR manager opening available. What’s nice is that the majority of these vacancies offer quite competitive salaries compared to Russian market standards.

Company: Bifin Group

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 15.10.19

Salary: from $2,000 a month

Description: A financial advisory firm is seeking to recruit Senior English-Speaking Account Managers to join its Moscow offices. The key functions include building and maintaining relationships with clients, promoting the company’s products, and meeting set objectives. Candidates are required to have native or fluent English skills, previous experience in sales and ideally a university degree in finance, economics or a related field.

Legion Media Legion Media

Company: AdsPro

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 14.10.19

Salary: from 50,000 rubles ($779) a month

Description: AdsPro Media, a subsidiary of the international IT holding AdsPro Digital, is seeking an experienced copywriter to join its team in the Russian cultural capital. In this role, you’ll create and edit content for a variety of online platforms, search for new marketing platforms to reach new audiences, and work on improving brand awareness. The company is looking for an energetic, independent and trustworthy candidate with native English and strong communication and networking skills. Flexible hours, training, and friendly team are all part of the package.

Company: Selectel

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 16.10.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: Selectel data center operator is on the lookout for a native English speaker to translate written texts from Russian into English and localize content (newsletters, website updates, presentations) for an international audience. The ideal candidate should hold an undergraduate degree, excellent writing skills in English and Russian, previous experience in translation, and strong attention to detail. Among the benefits, you’ll receive free lunch, medical insurance, 50 percent off gym membership, and a relocation bonus. Salaries are negotiated individually with full-time and part-time options available.

Legion Media Legion Media

Company: WebKontrol

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 15.10.19

Salary: from 90,000 rubles ($1,402) a month

Description: A fast-growing IT company developing solutions for online copyright protection is searching for a motivated and enthusiastic PR manager with native/fluent English, excellent academic background and communication skills. A successful candidate will arrange publications in the foreign press, prepare press releases and feature stories, update the company’s website, and manage internal communications. Among the perks: bonuses, career prospects, and gym membership.

Company: Moscow Economic School

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 16.10.19

Salary: from 180,000 rubles ($2,805) a month

Description: A Moscow-based bilingual school is inviting Native English Teachers to work with students of different levels. Candidates should have a university-level education, previous teaching experience, and internationally recognized TEFL certificates. The school guarantees year-round employment and offers relocation and academic support.

Company: Sun School

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 16.10.19

Salary: 60,000-100,000 rubles ($935-1,558) a month

Description: A private kindergarten seeks a Native English Teacher to work with kids under 6 years old. The prospective candidate should have previous experience, preferably a pedagogical degree, be punctual, positive, and have a cheerful personality with good animation skills. The work is from 2.30 pm till 7 pm, Monday to Friday, small groups with a Russian assistant.

Company: Bumblebee L'ecole innovante

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 15.10.19

Salary: from 150,000 rubles ($2,338) a month

Description: A private trilingual nursery and primary school is looking for Native English Teachers (UK, the U.S., Canada) to fill a full-time or part-time position. The role will include working with preschool and primary school kids (from 5 to 9 years old), organizing events, and preparing weekly lesson plans. To apply, make sure you have international teaching qualifications, at least one year experience of working with little children, and experience of teaching English as a foreign language.

Legion Media Legion Media

Company: FluentRussia

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 10.10.19

Salary: 100,000 rubles ($1,558) a month

Description: A language solutions provider based in Moscow is looking for experienced native English teachers to work with Russian professionals in Moscow. The company will provide all training materials, conduct free teacher training workshops, and offer a range of perks, including visa and accommodation support. Full-time and part-time roles are available.

Company: Wonder Creative Learning Preschool

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 21.10.19

Salary: 100,000 rubles ($1,558) a month

Description: A new preschool in central Moscow is seeking dedicated and creative early years teachers to join their team. The ideal candidate should be motivated and hard-working and should enjoy being outdoors in all types of weather. The role has flexible hours and will involve working with children aged 2-7.

Company: English Nanny

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 14.10.19

Salary: 4,000-4,500 GBP ($5,126-5,767) a month

Description: A private family is looking for a native English governess for three kids of 5, 9, and 13 years old. The ideal candidate should be flexible and easy-going, ready to teach English (and French if possible) and take care of some slight nursery duties. The family lives just outside of Moscow and a governess will be expected to work 5 days a week with days off during the working week (not Saturday or Sunday).

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.