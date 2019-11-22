10 vacancies in Russia for foreigners (November 2019)

If you speak English, Italian, German or Japanese, check out these job offers available in Russia this month.

As usual, English teachers are the most sought after foreigners in Russia. Yet, this month they are accompanied by a few offers for German teachers, as well as German and Japanese translators. If this sounds like you, keep reading!

Company: Netwrix Corporation

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 18.11.19

Salary: from 85,000 rubles ($1,332) a month

Description: The Russian branch of a growing international technology company is looking for a Technical Support Engineer for the Italian-speaking region. The successful candidate will work within a team of support engineers focused on resolving our customers’ technical issues with Netwrix software, answering questions and other inquiries, conducting live troubleshooting sessions, identifying and resolving application or environmental issues. Among the key requirements: advanced Italian and upper-intermediate English skills, at least one year of experience in technical support or system administration, and excellent communication skills. In return, you’ll get comprehensive training, competitive remuneration, fitness compensation, and other perks.

Company: Uptick

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: N/A

Salary: Not specified

Description: A U.S. tech company is looking for a Team Lead Frontend to work in its representative office in St. Petersburg. The responsibilities include designing and developing secure and high-performant platform components, managing technical debt, and working with Product Owner to collect business requirements. The employer offers relocation support, flexible schedule and a competitive salary for those who meet the following criteria: possess a minimum of four years of experience in Frontend development, one year - in a Lead position, and upper-intermediate English.

Getty Images Getty Images

Company: FutureComes

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 19.11.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: An international software development company seeks a specialist with native Japanese and advanced English skills, ideally with an interest in financial markets and blockchain. The role will involve correcting texts in Japanese, proofreading, translating texts from English to Japanese and writing original content in Japanese. The company offers a competitive salary, flexible working hours, and comfortable office with free snacks.

Company: Luxoft

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: N/A

Salary: Not specified

Description: А digital strategy and software engineering firm is hiring a technical writer with German and English language proficiency. In this position, one will be responsible for rewriting texts in the target language and providing grammatically correct, well-expressed final version of the translated texts (agreements, financial documentations, descriptions, etc). In exchange for a full relocation package, a successful candidate should show in-depth knowledge of localization, subject matter knowledge of automotive or engineering areas and excellent writing skills, along with good attention to detail.

Company: Foreign Languages Club

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 11.11.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: A children’s after school activities club in Moscow is looking for a Native speaking German teacher to join its team. The employer offers training, afternoon working hours (13:00-20:00) and a flexible schedule. Not certified teachers are also welcome.

Company: Language Link

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 01.11.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: Another opportunity for a native German teacher is available at the Language Link school in Moscow. A successful candidate will teach a conversation course (discussion club) for children, teens and adults. To be considered for the position, one should have a minimum one year of experience, references from former employers, and pass a background check. The salary is negotiable.

Getty Images Getty Images

Company: Denis' School

Location: Krasnodar

Date posted: 19.11.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: Krasnodar-based language school invites enthusiastic and qualified native English teachers with experience working with adults. The responsibilities will involve teaching general English to a group of 10 people of upper-intermediate/advanced level every Wednesday. The salary is 600 rubles (ca. $9.40) per 45 mins.

Company: Akademicheskaya gymnasia

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 19.11.19

Salary: 80-100,000 rubles ($1,250-1,563) a month

Description: Another teaching opportunity is offered by the Akademicheskaya gymnasium in Moscow. The employer seeks English native teachers with a TEFL certificate, working visa, and previous teaching experience to work with preschoolers in a friendly and engaging manner. Full- and part-time work options, competitive salary, free meals, and even accommodation on request are all on offer.

Company: Online Academy of English

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 20.11.19

Salary: 40-90,000 rubles ($625-1,406)

Description: The Online Academy of English is currently recruiting qualified candidates for the position of ESL teacher. The position implies remote work teaching businessmen, coaches, athletes and artists who are focused on results. The company seeks native English speakers from the U.S. with teaching experience and who are results-driven. Successful candidates will get an opportunity to work remotely, but no less than 30 working hours per week.

Company: Magic Castle

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 20.11.19

Salary: from 35,000 rubles ($547)

Description: A teacher assistant is needed to work with preschool children in the center of Moscow. The role will involve taking care of kids (1-6yo), planning and conducting lessons in English from 9 am to 2 pm, Monday-Friday. To apply, make sure you have experience and/or desire to work with kids, good communication skills, and a readiness to learn. Methodological support and training is available.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.