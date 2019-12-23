10 vacancies in Russia for foreigners (December 2019)

As you bid farewell to 2019, say hello to numerous fresh career opportunities we have lined up for you. Perhaps, 2020 is the year you finally move to Russia!

As usual, the majority of the vacancies is in teaching, so if you are an English, Spanish or Chinese teacher, don’t sit idly. If not, there are a few positions open in other areas, ranging from cyber security to translation work.

Company: Group-IB

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 19.12.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: Group-IB cyber intelligence provider seeks an Information Security Analyst who speaks native Turkish, fluent English, has a strong background in information security and insights into cyber threats in Turkey. Among the key responsibilities: identifying and monitoring online threats using a specialized system, preparing reports, and participating in investigations. The role is full-time with flexible working hours and some perks like an office in Skolkovo innovation center, fitness membership discount, and health insurance.

Company: Concept Studio

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 18.12.19

Salary: from $1,500 a month

Description: Concept Studio is hiring a digital content project manager to lead the development and integration of marketing content for multiple fashion products across Amazon platform and E-Commerce Website. The primary role of this position will be in leading the creation of an engaging and informative product detail pages. The employer seeks native or fluent English-speaking candidates with a background in the fashion industry and Proven experience developing and managing digital text and multimedia content. In return, the company offers full-time employment, flexible working schedule, and convenient office location.

Company: Turner Marke (Agency)

Date posted: Not specified

Salary: Not specified

Description: An American high profile law firm is seeking to hire a mid to mid/senior UK or U.S. qualified capital markets associate to join its team in Moscow. The company offers a “challenging and interesting workload on ‘headline’ IPO/Capital Markets transactions” within a dynamic workplace surrounded by top professionals. To apply, make sure you have strong academics from the U.S. or the UK, a minimum of three years of relevant experience, native English and decent Russian language skills as well as a readiness to spend a few years in Moscow, of course.

Company: IPChain Association

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 18.12.19

Salary: from 100,000 rubles ($1,599) a month

Description: An Association developing IT solutions for the copyright market is seeking a native English translator with C2-level Russian skills. The key responsibilities will include oral translation from Russian to English, written translation of business communication, participation in IT exhibitions, presentations, working meetings and negotiations with international travel. Candidates are required to have relevant work experience, be familiar with IT terminology, and be ready to travel.

Company: ITMO University

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 13.12.19

Salary: from 44,000 rubles ($703) a month

Description: Another opportunity for native English teachers is open at ITMO University. The vacancy involves teaching students and university employees (20 hours a week) with morning and daytime classes. Applicants should have relevant international certification and a minimum of three years of teaching experience. In return, the university offers visa support and possible accommodation in the professors’ dormitory.

Company: British-Canadian Educational Center “Our children – Our school”

Location: Kaliningrad

Date posted: 19.12.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: Looking for opportunities away from Moscow and St. Petersburg? There is a teaching vacancy available at Kaliningrad-based British-Canadian Educational Center “Our children – Our school”. They are searching for a native English teacher to join their team in February 2020. The salary will be negotiated with a successful candidate. The key requirement is to be an outgoing, open and responsible person.

Company: Native Class language center

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 18.12.19

Salary: 90,000-120,000 rubles ($1,438-1,917) a month

Description: “Native Class” language center is inviting native English teachers to work with children (5-15 y.o.). Candidates should have relevant teaching certification, university degree, experience of working with kids, and be energetic and positive person who loves children. In return, the employer offers full-time and part-time contracts with flexible schedule, full methodological support, visa support, and medical insurance.

Company: Sun School

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 23.12.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: One of the biggest chains of bilingual kindergartens in Russia is looking for native English teachers. The responsibilities will include playing with children while teaching them English (according to already developed lesson plans), taking care of the kids and organizing outdoor activities together with an assistant. Among the requirements: native English, previous experience with kids under 6 y.o., good animation skills and cheerful personality.

Company: Duke & Duchess

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 18.12.19

Salary: $786-1,049 a week

Description: Russian family is seeking a full-time English and Chinese-speaking governess/governor for a 2-year-old in Moscow asap. The role will involve promoting the child's general development via games and play, assist with daily routines, and ensuring the child is meeting educational milestones. The ideal candidate should have relevant experience and qualifications, be friendly, active, energetic, and ready to travel with the family as required. It’s a live-in position with visa and travel expenses covered.

Company: Elite Educational Development

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 17.12.19

Salary: $6,682 a month

Description: Another Russian family is looking for a governor with native Spanish to work with their two sons aged 12 and 14. They are seeking a qualified teacher with proven experience who is also positive, fun, energetic, and sporty (as boys love sports). The schedule is five days a week with international travel, visa and accommodation support and travel costs covered.

