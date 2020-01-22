10 vacancies in Russia for foreigners (January 2020)

Are you a lawyer looking for a change? Or a teacher aspiring to move to Russia? Check out these latest work opportunities in Russia.

Why not start the new year with a new job? There are quite a few vacancies available in Russia in a range of fields - from law and customer relations to editing and teaching. We’ve gathered 10 of the most interesting offers available to foreigners and many of them also offer full relocation support! Plus, there are some interesting opportunities for German and Spanish speakers. Happy hunting!

Company: Turner Marke (Agency)

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 09.01.20

Salary: from £115,000 ($150,000) a year

Description: A multinational law firm with one of the leading corporate practices in the region is looking to hire a junior to mid-level UK qualified lawyer to join its team in Moscow. The role will involve working with other, more senior English qualified lawyers and Russian colleagues on cutting edge deals involving major Russian and international corporate clients. An ideal candidate should be willing to relocate to Moscow for at least two years and be an English/common law qualified lawyer, currently practicing as a Corporate M&A Associate with a highly respected global law firm and 2-5 years of relevant experience. The company offers a competitive relocation package, health insurance and an annual flight home.

Company: Tradeweb Markets

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 14.01.20

Salary: Negotiable

Description: An international financial services company is seeking a European Client Relations Associate as part of its graduate scheme. In this position, a candidate will be expected to deliver an excellent level of service to clients, deal with queries and problems and maintain a thorough understanding of the company’s products and services, in order to meet our clients' demands. To apply, you must have fluent English and German skills, education in a relevant field (ideally finance or business), and previous experience in customer service or administration.

Company: HSE University

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 16.01.20

Salary: Not specified

Description: The Higher School of Economics (HSE), one of Russia’s leading universities, is hiring a native English editor to join its Expert Translation Center team. Key responsibilities will include translating and editing various documents from Russian into English, reviewing and updating the university’s communication style, and fulfilling other editing and translation tasks related to the university’s international and international communications. The employer is looking for a native English speaker with strong Russian skills, relevant university degree and experience as well as high literacy and excellent writing and editing skills. In return, they offer a work permit and full visa support.

Company: IBC Human Resources

Location: Yekaterinburg

Date posted: 16.01.20

Salary: from 50,000 rubles ($813) a month

Description: An international IT company with a branch office in Yekaterinburg is on the lookout for a Communications Specialist with close to native Spanish skills. The job involves content writing, reporting using website traffic and sales data, responding to customer feedback, and social media marketing. Apart from fluent Spanish skills, the company is looking for someone with a proactive work ethic, previous experience and IT skills.

Company: Primakov School

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 17.01.20

Salary: Negotiable

Description: A bilingual school based in Moscow is inviting a teacher of Arts and Crafts starting August 2020. A successful candidate will be teaching primary school students aged 6 to 10 years old in an interactive and engaging manner. Among the key requirements: a relevant degree, EFL qualifications (TEFL/TESOL), a minimum of three years of teaching experience working with international students and background in color theory, design, sculpture, textiles and painting. Additionally, they are looking for someone with a warm, enterprising, and positive personality, passionate about teaching, and willing to commit to the position for at least two years. In return, among other things, the school is offering a work permit and full visa support, accommodation allowance, and free transfer to and from school.

Company: Moscow Economic School

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 20.01.20

Salary: from 180,000 rubles ($2,925) a month

Description: A Moscow-based kindergarten and primary school is seeking Native English Teachers to work with students of different levels. Candidates should have a university-level education, previous teaching experience with kids, internationally recognized TEFL certificates, and be able to provide a criminal record certificate. The school offers full relocation and academic support and guarantees year-round employment.

Company: Native Class Language Center

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 20.01.20

Salary: 90,000-120,000 rubles ($1,462-1,950) a month

Description: Native Class Language Center is inviting Native English Teachers to work with kids aged 5 to 15 years old. The role will involve 4-6 academic hours per day using the materials provided by the center. The employer is seeking candidates with an internationally recognized teaching qualification, university degree, previous teaching experience and a lively personality. In return, they offer visa support, a flexible work schedule (full-time, part-time, or hour-based), full methodological support, and medical insurance.

Company: BIG BEN

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 17.01.20

Salary: Not specified

Description: Another opportunity for Native English speakers is open at BIG BEN language school in Moscow. They are hiring an experienced teacher to work part-time teaching individually and in groups of 2-8 students. The right candidate is required to have a university degree, previous experience of working with different age groups and levels as well as TEFL/TESOL certification.

Company: Elite Educational Development

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 20.01.20

Salary: Negotiable from £1,000 ($1,308) per week

Description: A family in Moscow is looking for an experienced native English governor (preferably British) to help their 8-year-old son improve his language skills. The ideal candidate should be able to run lessons in a fun and engaging manner and be prepared to work with the boy on sports, behavior, general etiquette, and be an “older brother” to him. The work will be around 40 hours per week, 5/2 (4 days after school and one weekend day) with some travel during holidays. In return, the family offers a long-term contract, visa and accommodation support.

Company: Elite Educational Development

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 19.01.20

Salary: Negotiable from £5,200 ($6,802) per month

Description: Another position is available in the very heart of Moscow (Arbat Street): a Russian family is looking for an experienced English governess to work with their 3-year-old daughter teaching English through games and different activities, teach etiquette and promote good behavior. The family also has full-time Russian nannies so the governess is expected to work within a team. The role is live-out, 8 hours a day, five days a week, 4 weeks paid holidays and occasional international travel.

