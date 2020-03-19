10 remote job vacancies from Russian employers (March 2020)

The coronavirus hasn’t been around for long, but has already made significant changes to our lives, with the majority of Europe and Asia seemingly all quarantined this month. However, that doesn’t mean that opportunities to make money from the comfort of your home have dried up. From sales to teaching, here are 10 remote-work positions available to foreigners in Russia this March.

Company: VCV

Location: remote

Date posted: 11.03.20

Salary: Not specified

Description: An international IT company offering the first video interview service in Russia is looking for a Junior Key Account Manager with perfect English to work remotely with its clients around the world. The role mainly involves sales and client support, conducting presentations, preparing reports and participating in online and offline meetings with clients. A successful candidate should have native English skills, ability to work depending on the clients’ needs and be willing to learn a lot. The job is full-time and remote,and the employer offers an opportunity to grow in any professional direction - from marketing and sales to HR and project management.

Company: AMZScout

Location: remote

Date posted: 16.03.20

Salary: 65,000 rubles ($876) per month

Description: A global IT company with Russian roots is seeking a Chinese and English Partner Manager. Among the responsibilities: interacting with partners in Chinese (written correspondence and over the phone), attracting new partners and managing the workflow. To apply, make sure you have fluent Chinese skills, decent English and, ideally, some Russian. In addition, it’d be great if you are confident using Chinese social networks, have previous experience in sales and will be committed to long-term work. In return, the company offers a flexible remote schedule (Mon-Fri, 8 hours a day), career advancement opportunities and paid vacation.

Company: Lotus Studio

Location: remote

Date posted: 14.03.20

Salary: Not specified

Description: A B2B service provider headquartered in Moscow is hiring a sales manager with fluent English to join its team. The job is completely remote and will involve finding new customers abroad, providing information about the company and its products, and working to increase sales. The company is looking for someone with direct sales experiences in IT/Telecom and closing online deals, advanced English skills, excellent communication and negotiation skills. Bonuses, friendly team, career prospects and an opportunity to work with big brands as clients - are all on offer.

Getty Images Getty Images

Company: CSSSR

Location: remote

Date posted: 17.03.20

Salary: 60,000-100,000 rubles ($809-1,350) per month

Description: IT company based in Moscow is offering a remote position for an active sales manager with decent Russian and fluent English skills. He or she will be responsible for processing clients’ inquiries, preparing a commercial offer, making presentations and maintaining working relationships with the company’s existing clients. Candidates should have a relevant experience in sales, some knowledge of web-technologies as well as be responsible and result oriented. In return, they offer an opportunity to work from any part of the world (from 10am to 7pm Moscow time), career prospects and a friendly team always heady to help.

Company: NetPing

Location: remote

Date posted: 17.03.20

Salary: $800-1,500 per month

Description: An opportunity for a client manager with fluent English and Russian skills is open at NetPing, a telecommunication producing company. The role is 100-percent remote with duties involving constant communication with partners abroad, processing orders and following the situation on the market. The company is looking for a candidate who has a basic knowledge of IT products, relevant experience in dealing with IT equipment, as well as excellent communication skills. Your salary will depend on the amount of your working hours paper month ($10/hour).

Company: Dataduck

Location: remote

Date posted: 13.03.20

Salary: Not specified

Description: A creative publishing studio Dataduck is hiring Customer Support Manager with native Spanish and fluent English to join its remote team. The successful candidate will process chats, incoming phone calls (not a call center) and emails on behalf of the company. Apart from excellent language skills, the applicant should be a confident computer user with strong communication skills and pro-active attitude. There is both an opportunity to work in the company’s head office in St. Petersburg or remotely. Among the perks: “fantastic corporate culture” and professional education opportunities.

Company: Lectura Rus

Location: remote

Date posted: 16.03.20

Salary: Not specified

Description: A Russian branch of the international educational online platform is seeking a Hindi speaker to create voice-overs for its new online courses. To apply, make sure you have a demo of your work, relevant experience, and decent microphone or recorder that will allow you to do the job remotely. The employer offers a fixed monthly salary (negotiable) and a permanent contract.

Getty Images Getty Images

Company: Yandex

Location: remote

Date posted: 13.03.20

Salary: Not specified

Description: Russian Internet giant Yandex is hiring a corporate English teacher to work with its team online. The responsibilities will include holding online lessons with Yandex staff, mentoring and helping them deal with the language barrier successfully. They are looking for someone with B2-level or higher English skills, friendly personality, and readiness to devote at least 20 hours per week to work. Plus, you should have a decent computer with stable internet connection and a video camera.

Getty Images Getty Images

Company: SkyEng

Location: remote

Date posted: 17.03.20

Salary: from 25,000 rubles ($337) per month

Description: An international online school headquartered in Moscow is inviting teachers to join its team. Successful candidates should have perfect English skills and be able to teach through communication. The company will provide you with necessary materials and training as well as with technical support at all times.

Company: Englex

Location: remote

Date posted: 17.03.20

Salary: 25,000-50,000 rubles ($337-674) per month

Description: Another opportunity for English teachers is open at Englex online school. The majority of its students are adults with different levels of English. The school is inviting teachers with excellent language skills, linguistic education and willingness and experience of working with adults. Your salary will depend on your workload and the schedule is fully up to you.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.