10 remote job vacancies from Russian employers (April 2020)

Looking for more work-from-home options? Whether you speak English, Spanish, or even Turkish, there are some interesting positions available for you this month.

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep many professionals in self-isolation, there is a growing number of online work opportunities appearing on the Russian labor market. This month, you can find quite a few remote job positions for English speakers, not only in teaching, but also in translation and sales.

Company: E-Consulting Group

Location: temporarily remote

Date posted: 13.04.20

Salary: From 90,000 rubles (ca. $1,224) per month

Description: An international e-commerce company producing and distributing health and beauty products in the U.S. is searching for a Product Manager to join its team. This role is temporarily remote-based, due to the coronavirus outbreak, but in the future will involve working from an office in Moscow. A successful candidate will be in charge of planning new projects, managing products and profitability, carrying out market analysis, liaising with suppliers and partners, coordinating the work of relevant departments and interacting with final customers. The employer seeks an extravert with an analytical mindset who has a minimum three years experience in internet marketing and product management, confidence in working with databases, and good English skills.

Company: AMZscout Corp

Location: remote

Date posted: 12.04.20

Salary: Not specified

Description: A young international IT company is seeking an English Partner Manager to liaise with clients and attract new customers. To apply, make sure you have fluent English and previous experience in sales or partner relations. The role is remote but full-time and promises career advancement opportunities.

Company: Albatross Internet Group

Location: remote

Date posted: 15.04.20

Salary: Not specified

Description: An international company with offices in Moscow, Novosibirsk, and Chisinau has a vacancy for a Business Assistant fluent in German and some English skills. The role will involve gathering information, preparing analytical reports, managing projects and carrying out market research, among other things. The candidate is expected to have previous experience in project management, be responsible and self-disciplined as well as be able to quickly gather information and maintain a good eye for detail. The job is full-time (no overtime), from 10 to 7 pm German time.

Company: German Kabirski

Location: remote

Date posted: 16.04.20

Salary: from 100,000 to 170,000 rubles (ca. $1,356-2,306) per month

Description: An international designer jewelry brand is seeking an SMM manager to join its small team. Among the responsibilities: managing the company’s social media accounts, copywriting, lead-generation and working with targeted ads. A successful candidate is required to have a minimum three years of experience in smm marketing with jewelry, fashion, beauty or luxury brands, experience of managing an Instagram account with over 100,000 followers, and excellent English skills.

Company: Exclusive Linguistic Systems

Location: remote

Date posted: 13.04.20

Salary: Not specified

Description: A translation agency working with large companies is on the lookout for native English professionals. The role will involve regular copyediting and translations from Russian into English in areas like management consulting in various industries, economics, finance, corporate communications, banking, legal services, FMCG, marketing, real estate, and medicine. Apart from native English skills, candidates should have a decent level of Russian, relevant experience, good computer skills, excellent eye for detail and be ok with constructive criticism.

Company: Lectera Rus

Location: remote

Date posted: 12.04.20

Salary: Not specified

Description: A Russian branch of the international educational online platform is seeking a Spanish translator to carry out fintech translations from Russian to English. There is an opportunity to work full- or part-time, but in return you need to show native Spanish proficiency, have relevant experiences and a good eye for detail.

Company: Englex

Location: remote

Date posted: 16.04.20

Salary: from 25,000 to 50,000 rubles (ca. $339-678) per month

Description: Englex online school invites English speakers to join its team and teach through Skype or the school’s online platform. 90 percent of the students are adults and all materials are provided, plus, there is an opportunity to set your own schedule. Successful candidates should have a higher education in philology, be fluent in English and confident working with adults.

Company: EnglishDom

Location: remote

Date posted: 14.04.20

Salary: from 40,000 rubles (ca. $544) per month

Description: An international online English school is hiring teachers to work via Skype. You’ll be able to choose your own schedule and have a stable flow of students for individual 50-minute lessons. The school provides online teaching materials as well as full support from a personal manager. An ideal candidate should be passionate about English, have previous teaching experience, be sociable, energetic and eager to learn.

Company: YES Language Center

Location: remote

Date posted: 14.04.20

Salary: from 35,000 rubles (ca. $476) per month

Description: YES Language Center is inviting foreign language teachers with the following languages: English, Spanish, German, Italian, French, Czech and Turkish. The role will involve holding individual classes for adults and children online. Candidates should have a higher education and fluent language skills, be responsible and disciplined as well as be ready to learn and work as part of a team. Training will be provided.

Company: SkyEng

Location: remote

Date posted: 13.04.20

Salary: Not specified

Description: An international online school headquartered in Moscow is looking for teachers to join its team. Successful candidates will hold individual English lessons online and participate in internal projects and educational programs. Applicants should have fluent English and Spanish skills, have previous teaching experience and be able to teach through communication. The company offers a flexible schedule with an opportunity to work full- or part-time and will provide you with necessary materials and training.

