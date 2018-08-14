QUIZ: How can the 'soft sign' ruin a Russian phrase?

Neha Patel

Natalya Nosova
The Cyrillic alphabet, with its strange letters and tricky pronunciation, can be a nightmare for foreigners who start to learn Russian.

The soft sign can be seriously confusing for new learners of Russian. You might think it is a pretty useless letter, but it can drastically change the meaning of a word if pronounced incorrectly and you’ll land yourself in hot water if you’re not careful. Take our quiz and decide whether the words listed below need a soft sign or not.

Russian language Quiz
