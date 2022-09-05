Russians used to call all foreigners ‘Germans’. Why?

In modern Russian, Germans are not called Germans, but ‘Nemtsy’. And, in ancient Russia, they called almost all Europeans that way.

The Arrival of Foreigners in 17th-century Moscow Sergei Ivanov/Tretyakov gallery Sergei Ivanov/Tretyakov gallery

Inozemtsy (foreigners), chuzhestrantsy (strangers) or simply ‘non-Christians’ - how only foreigners were not called in Russia! But, the most common nickname was ‘Germans’ or, if to be more accurate, ‘Nemtsy’. How come?

How ‘Nemtsy’ appeared

The first Russian chronicle mentions of ‘Nemtsy’ in Russia belong to the 10th century - so the missionaries of the Pope of Rome were called, who came to offer the Russian prince to accept their Catholic faith.

Later, there were many different foreigners in Russia, but all of them were often indiscriminately called simply ‘Nemtsy’. This word in the Russian language has origin from the word ‘nemoi’ or literally ‘dumb’, ‘speechless’. And, after all, all those foreigners could not say a word in Russian as if they were dumb.

Germans in the Russian Empire Public domain Public domain

Historically, Russia has always had many immigrants from Germany - far more than any other foreigners. From the 12th century, merchants, doctors and craftsmen all came and, in the 16th century, even the German village of ‘Nemetskaya Sloboda’ was founded. The tsars themselves actively recruited professionals and specialists - for example, in military or engineering matters. Peter the Great was even reputed as a Germanophile - among his closest circle were many sons of Germany. So, the nickname ‘nemtsy’ in Russian was reserved for the Germans.

Portrait of Catherine the Great Johann Baptist von Lampi the Elder Johann Baptist von Lampi the Elder

Russian Empress Catherine the Great was an ethnic German. She allowed Germans to settle in the Russian Volga region (their descendants still live there) - so this is how the concept of ‘Russian Germans’ (or Russkie nemtsy) appeared.

What else foreigners were called in Russia

Foreigners were called ‘nemtsy’ for simplicity - and, yet, Russians were able to distinguish between representatives of other nations and, at different times in some cases, other nicknames were invented.

The first foreigners seen by the Slavic tribes inhabiting the territory of ancient Russia were probably the Vikings. According to the most popular historical theory, they were the first rulers of Russia and the founders of the Russian state - allegedly the Slavic tribes themselves called vikings to rule them. They, and in fact, all the Scandinavians in Russia were called Varangians. In addition, the famous trade route from Europe to Byzantium through the waterways of Russia was called ‘From the Varangians to the Greeks’.

Guests from Overseas Nicholas Roerich/Tretyakov gallery Nicholas Roerich/Tretyakov gallery

The most massive invasion of foreigners into Russia occurred in the 13th century - the invasion of the Tatar-Mongols. These ‘Basurmans’ and looked completely unfamiliar and professed Islam. Many scholars believe that ‘Basurman’ is a distortion of ‘Muslim’ in Russian (compare words in Russian: basurmanin and musulmanin). This was the name given not only to those who practiced Islam, but also to many other non-believers, especially from Asia.

The Grand Duke of Moscow Ivan III tears apart the khan's letter demanding tribute Public domain Public domain

While most foreigners from Western Europe were densely called ‘nemtsy’, there was an exceptional case of Italians. They were given the nickname ‘Friazin’, ‘Freag’. Presumably, it came from the word ‘franc’. In the 15th century, a large number of Italian architects were invited to Russia - they built the walls and cathedrals of the Moscow Kremlin and other fortifications.

Vasily III gives an order to Alevis to create a moat Public domain Public domain

Many, having become russified, even received the surname ‘Fryazin’ - Aloysio de Caresano became Alevis Fryazin and, for example, Antonio Gilardi became Anton Fryazin. Diplomat Gian Battista della Volpe, meanwhile, became Ivan Friazin.

