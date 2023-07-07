What kind of emperor are you today?

Explore russian adjectives with the help of the Emperor!

Привет! This time we mix grammar and history.

Peter the Great was the first Emperor of Russia. I guess he was dreaming about founding St. Petersburg in the second picture.

That’s why he is so ЗАДУМЧИВЫЙ ("thoughtful").

The ending of the adjective in Russian depends on the gender of the noun: -ЫЙ for masculine and -АЯ for feminine.

That’s why, when we talk about Peter the Great, we say "задумчивЫЙ" (thoughtful), "счастливЫЙ" (happy).... And when I talk about myself in the last picture, I say "счастливАЯ".

There are other variations of endings for adjectives we will learn about next time.

For now, let's look at the example of masculine ones:

What a great Emperor Peter the First was!

КакОЙ великИЙ император - Пётр ПервЫЙ

