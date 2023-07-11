Russians actually use 5 different words for "bear"

Since our mission is to teach you how to sound like a genuine Russian, one of the tricks that'll undoubtedly come in handy is to impress everyone with your knowledge of the different slang terms for the word "bear"!

Привет! Today let’s talk about the bear, one of the unofficial symbols of Russia.

Play the video

Bear is “медведь” in Russian, but we often amicably refer to it as “мишка”.

“Мишка” comes from the male name "Миша" - the diminutive of "Михаил".

Play the video

By the way, the Moscow 1980 Olympic mascot is called “олимпийский мишка”, and his official name is also Миша.

Play the video

We might also fondly call a bear “косолапый” (clubfooted).

The two nicknames combined then sound like “Мишка Kосолапый”, which is also a popular name for the character of the Bear in fairy tales or children's songs.

Play the video

In folklore, a bear can also be called by other diminutives of the name "Михаил", like “Мишутка” and, formally, using the 'first name' and patronymic e.g. “Михайло Потапыч”.

Play the video

