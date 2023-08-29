Russians use a surprising verb to support their favorite soccer teams

Learn how to talk about supporting your favorite team in Russian!

Привет!

Are you a fan of soccer? Today I'd like to introduce you to the most popular Moscow teams - 'Spartak', 'Lokomotiv', 'Dynamo' and 'CSKA'. If you're interested in what all these names mean, read on!

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Grammar time!

In order to claim support for a sports team, we use the verb "болеть" [bolet']. The primary meaning of this verb is actually “to ache” or “to be ill/sick”. However, it also means “to support”. Let's conjugate the verb "болеть" with all of the Russian pronouns. It belongs to the first conjugation group, so pay attention to the endings.

- Я болеЮ

- Ты болеЕШЬ

- Он/она/оно болеЕТ

- Мы болеЕМ

- Вы болеЕТЕ

- Они болеЮТ

Play the video

Note that in the phrase "I support + [team]" you need to use the preposition "за" + the accusative case. For example: "Я болею ЗА Спартак".

Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel, using the tag #russianlessons!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications on our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country







If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.