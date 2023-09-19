Russian pancake recipe!

You'll have fun cooking these and learning the associated expressions.

Привет!

Are you hungry? We're cooking Russian pancakes today, using the recipe from Leo Tolstoy’s wife, Sofya! Check the links to the related stories below for precise cooking instructions.

Приятного аппетита!

Bon appetit!

In order to say the dish was tasty, use these phrases:

Всё было очень вкусно!

Everything was delicious!

Пальчики оближешь!

Finger-licking good!

