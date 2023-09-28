Russian classes: Talking about nature

Unsplash Unsplash

Today we'll travel to the sea and mountains to be one with mother nature. Let's begin!

The first expression means to wait for the circumstances to change without any actions on one's part. Literally - “stop waiting for the sea weather to change”.

The second and the third ones demonstrate force. The expression "I’m ready to move mountains", much like in English, means: "I’m so strong, I'm ready to accomplish a great deal".

If we translate the third phrase word for word, it means: “the sea is up to my knees, the mountains are up to my shoulders” - I’m the strongest and most powerful creature in the world!

There are many more expressions involving the sea and mountains that we'll come back to in later classes. Stay tuned!

