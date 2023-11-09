Russian Classes: Why 'Ц 'is the most royal letter in the Russian alphabet

Привет!
We already learned about the letters ‘Ж', ‘Ё’, and ‘Ш’. This time we'll look at ‘Ц’!
We'll explore it with Viktor Vasnetsov (Виктор Васнецов) - a Russian artist with ‘Ц’ ('ts') in his surname. His paintings focus on the subjects of mythology and history.
As you see in his works, involving words such as ‘царь’ , ‘царевна’ and ‘царевич’, the letter ‘Ц’ features prominently. ‘Царь’ translates as tsar - the male version of the Russian king, while ‘царевна’ and ‘царевич’ are used to refer to male and female children respectively; the tsar’s wife’s would then be ‘царица’! Finally, 'царство' is basically 'tsardom' - the Russian version of "kingdom".
A royal letter, indeed!
