Russian Classes: Summer sports

We have already talked about soccer teams, today let’s continue the topic with summer sports!

Some useful phrases for talking about your hobbies:

Я люблю играть в + accusative case

Я занимаюсь + instrumental case

Мой любимый вид спорта + nominative case

Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel, using the tag #russianclasses!

