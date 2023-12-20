Russian Classes: Instrumental case

Look how to use the instrumental case while going to the restaurant!

Pavel Kuzmichev, duha127; AzmanL; Liudmila Chernetska; Sergey Dementyev; Dmitrii Bykanov/Getty Images Pavel Kuzmichev, duha127; AzmanL; Liudmila Chernetska; Sergey Dementyev; Dmitrii Bykanov/Getty Images

Привет!

I know you love the topic, so let’s continue going to the restaurant together!

This time we'll cover the instrumental case. It indicates different meanings, but we’ll concentrate on two common usages: 1) To indicate an instrument or means of action 2) After the preposition ‘с’ ("together with").

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

For the masculine and neutral forms, the endings are ‘-ом/-ем’:

Чтобы перевести это предложение, воспользуйся словарём.

Use the dictionary to translate this sentence.

Давай закажем пирожки с мясом.

Let’s order pirozhki with meat.

For the feminine form, the endings are ‘-ой/-ей’:

Он ест кашу ложкой.

He eats porridge with a spoon.

And for the plural form, the endings are ‘-ами/-ями’:

Сегодня на ужин приготовлю рис с грибами.

Today I’ll cook rice with mushrooms for dinner.

‘Наличные’ ("cash") is used as a noun, but originally, it is an adjective. That’s why the ending is ‘-ыми’.

So much grammar today! If you’re still reading, you have my respect, and you're well on your way to mastering Russian!

Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel, using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications for our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.