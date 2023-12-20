Russian Classes: Instrumental case

Привет!
I know you love the topic, so let’s continue going to the restaurant together!
This time we'll cover the instrumental case. It indicates different meanings, but we’ll concentrate on two common usages: 1) To indicate an instrument or means of action 2) After the preposition ‘с’ ("together with").
For the masculine and neutral forms, the endings are ‘-ом/-ем’:
For the feminine form, the endings are ‘-ой/-ей’:
And for the plural form, the endings are ‘-ами/-ями’:
‘Наличные’ ("cash") is used as a noun, but originally, it is an adjective. That’s why the ending is ‘-ыми’.
So much grammar today! If you’re still reading, you have my respect, and you're well on your way to mastering Russian!
