Russian Classes: 3 ways to say 'Happy birthday!'

’Happy birthday’ in Russian is ’С днём рождения!’. We sometimes add the word ‘поздравляю’ to signify the act of ‘wishing’ — with the word literally meaning ‘to congratulate’.
I personally love the funny version ’C днём варенья!’ (’Happy jam day’) The pun owes its existence to the similarity in the sound of ‘рожденья' and 'варенья’.
In order to state your birthday wishes for the lucky person, use the verb ‘желать’ + the genitive case.
In order to demonstrate the depth of your feelings, use the phrases ‘от всей души’ or ‘от всего сердца’ right before the verbs ‘поздравлять’ or ‘желать’.
Here are some other popular wishes yo can use:
And so on, and so on..
