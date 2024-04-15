Russian Classes: Airport vocabulary

Some words and phrases to use at the airport. In time, you'll be able to mix and match, and create your own sentences!

Aaron Foster, vm, Ming Tung, yacobchuk, AzmanL, MikkoHyvarinen/Getty Images Aaron Foster, vm, Ming Tung, yacobchuk, AzmanL, MikkoHyvarinen/Getty Images

Привет!

These useful phrases will come in handy when you're traveling.

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Я летела всего на три дня, но всё равно мои вещи не поместились в ручную кладь.

I was going for only three days, but my things still didn't fit into my hand luggage.

На стойке регистрации была большая очередь, и я чуть не опоздала на рейс.

There was a huge queue at the check-in desk, and I nearly missed the flight.

Хорошо, что выход на посадку я нашла сразу.

Luckily, I found the gate right away.

Когда я прилетела в Сургут, мне пришлось ждать полчаса в зоне выдачи багажа!

When I arrived in Surgut, I had to wait a half-hour in the baggage claim area!

Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications for our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.