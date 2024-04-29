What is the meaning of the expression “Kogda rak na gore svistnet!”?

In English, when speaking about something that will never likely happen, it is emphasized: “When the pigs fly!” There is also an expression for such case in Russian: “Kogda rak na gore svistnet!” (“When the crayfish on the mountain will whistle!”)

According to one version, it was transformed from the Russian proverb: “Wait for Yuriev Day until the crayfish blows its whistle!” This is how serfs joked cheerfully about the opportunity to move to another landlord after the completion of fall work, which could be used a week before and a week after St. George's Day (Yuriev Day). However, at some point, the transfer on this holiday was forbidden.

There is another version connected with the story of Odessa thief Rakachinsky nicknamed Rak. According to legend, when the rain began, wagons with goods were led through bypass roads. In these cases, Rak had to whistle, notifying that the movement had began. But, the rains were rare, so the expression “When crayfish on the mountain whistles” meant something never likely to happen.

