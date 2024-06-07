Russian Classes: Prepositions of location for the Genitive case

Today we'll travel around Russia and learn prepositions of direction and location, used with the Genitive case.

Pavel Kuzmichev, nantonov, Pavel Sipachev/Getty Images; Legion Media Pavel Kuzmichev, nantonov, Pavel Sipachev/Getty Images; Legion Media

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Along with the prepositions in the pictures (из, до, от, недалеко от, около), there are many others. Here are some more examples:

Preposition ‘у’

Наш офис прямо у станции метро "Новокузнецкая". Давай встретимся там.

Our office is right by the Novokuznetskaya metro station. Let's meet there

Preposition ‘напротив’

ГУМ находится на Красной площади, напротив Кремля.

GUM department store is on Red Square in front of the Kremlin.

Preposition ‘мимо’

Мы прошли мимо Третьяковской галереи и вышли на набережную.

We passed by Tretyakov Gallery and came to the embankment.

You can check out more lessons in our Telegram channel using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications for our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.