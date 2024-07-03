Russian songs translated: ‘Oh, frost, frost!’ (Sing with us)

Try singing this very simple and melodious song with us. We’re sure you will like it! You will not only make progress in learning Russian, but also feel the movement of the Russian soul (we hope!).
ОЙ, МОРОЗ-МОРОЗ
OH, FROST-FROST
Ой, мороз-мороз, не морозь меня,
Не морозь меня, моего коня.
Oh, frost-frost, don't freeze me
Don't freeze me nor my horse
Не морозь меня, моего коня,
Моего коня белогривого.
Don't freeze me, my horse,
My white-maned horse
Моего коня белогривого.
У меня жена, ох, ревнивая.
My white-maned horse.
My wife is, oh, so jealous
У меня жена, ох, красавица,
Ждет меня домой, ждёт-печалится.
My wife is, oh, so beautiful
She waits for me at home, waiting and sad
Как приду домой на закате дня,
Обниму жену, напою коня.
When I come home at sunset,
I’ll hug my wife and hydrate the horse.
***
