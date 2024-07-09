Top 10 BEST Russian universities in 2024

‘Forbes Russia’ magazine recently published an updated rating of the 100 leading universities in the country.
Over the last two years, the number of foreigners studying in Russia has increased by 18%: from 297,000 to 351,000.
If you are thinking about whether to enroll in a Russian university, don't hesitate! Here are the top 10 from that list.
- Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU)
- National Research University ‘Higher School of Economics’ (HSE University)
- Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT)
- St. Petersburg State University
- Bauman Moscow State Technical University
- Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (MGIMO University)
- Plekhanov Russian University of Economics (PRUE)
- Peter the Great St.Petersburg Polytechnic University
- National Research Nuclear University MEPhI
- Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation
