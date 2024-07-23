Tula in 3 Russian words

This ancient Russian city, located south of Moscow, has served as the country's main weapons forge for centuries. However, Tula is famous not only for its weapons. Here are its three main symbols.

1. Gingerbread

There are many gingerbreads in Russia, but the Tula one is a real king among them. The tradition of making it dates back to the 17th century and, since then, local gingerbread makers have perfected the process of making this confection. Apple, plum, cherry, cranberry, with boiled condensed milk... there is something for every taste.

2. Samovar

There is such a saying: “You don't go to Tula with your own samovar!” And all because there are no masters of producing these amazing barrels for making tea as good as they are in this city. Tula samovars have always been characterized by high quality, durability, originality and beauty.

3. Levsha (The lefty)

There is hardly a person in Russia who does not know of Tula master Levsha from Nikolai Leskov's story. He managed to forge a miniature steel flea! Levsha is not only a collective image of the Tula gunsmith, but also a symbol of all the talented, hardworking and patient Russian people.

