Russian songs translated: ‘You Are My Breath’ (Sing with us!)

This fun and loving song is very widely known in Russia. And having traditionally been sung in quite a high voice, it nostalgically resembles a pioneer childhood and Soviet past.

Verse and music for this song were composed by the Soviet bard (singer-songwriters who wrote songs outside the Soviet establishment) Ada Yakusheva. She was also the first wife of Yury Vizbor, another famous bard. And, together, they romanticized fire camp and hiking songs. Now, this composition is frequently performed by Varvara Vizbor, their granddaughter.

Ты-моё дыхание,

Утро мое ты раннее.

You are my breath,

You are my early morning.

Ты и солнце жгучее

И дожди.

You are both burning sun

And rains.

Всю себя измучаю,

Стану я самой лучшею,

I'll wear myself out,

I'm gonna be the best,

По такому случаю

Ты подожди.

On such an occasion

You just wait.

По такому случаю

Ты подожди.

On such an occasion

You just wait.

***

Подожди, себя тая,

Самой красивой стану я,

Wait, melting myself,

I'm gonna be the prettiest

Стану самой умною

И большой.

I’m gonna be the smartest

And big.

Столько лет все думаю:

«Как бы поймать звезду мою».

For years I've been thinking:

“How to catch my star.”

А звезда - рюкзак за плечи

И пошел.

And the star puts a backpack on its shoulders

And off it went.

А звезда - рюкзак за плечи

И пошел.

And the star puts a backpack on its shoulders

And off it went.

***

Ты моя мелодия,

Ты - вроде ты и вроде я.

You are my melody,

You're kind of you and kind of me.

Мой маяк у вечности

На краю.

My lighthouse on the edge

Of eternity.

Спросят люди вновь еще:

«Ну, как ты к нему относишься?»

People will ask again:

“Well, how do you feel about him?”

Я тогда им эту песню

Пропою.

And I will sing this song

To them.

Я тогда им эту песню

Пропою.

And I will sing this song

To them.

