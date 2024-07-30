Russian picture dictionary: In the train

TRAIN (ПОЕЗД)
Проводница – train conductor
Кипяток – boiling water
Стакан и подстаканник – glass cup and metal cup holder
Сумка – bag
Чемодан – suitcase
Окно – window
Занавеска – curtain
Пассажир – passenger
Полка – shelf
