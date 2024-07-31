Don't miss out!
Russian Travel Alphabet: Altai

Learn the Russian alphabet by discovering these unique Russian landmarks!

A – АЛТАЙ

The Altai Mountains are one of the most popular tourism destinations in Russia.

One of the most beautiful roads, the Chuisky Trakt, passes through there and the high-mountain Katun River flows, which changes color from azure blue to gray. It is also home to Mount Belukha, a sacred place for the Altai people and the highest point of the Altai Mountains (4,506 meters).

The three most picturesque sites are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List under the name ‘Golden Mountains of Altai’.

