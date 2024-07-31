Russian Travel Alphabet: Altai

Legion Media Legion Media

A – АЛТАЙ

The Altai Mountains are one of the most popular tourism destinations in Russia.

One of the most beautiful roads, the Chuisky Trakt, passes through there and the high-mountain Katun River flows, which changes color from azure blue to gray. It is also home to Mount Belukha, a sacred place for the Altai people and the highest point of the Altai Mountains (4,506 meters).

The three most picturesque sites are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List under the name ‘Golden Mountains of Altai’.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.