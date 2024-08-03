Russian songs translated: ‘The Wind Blew from the Sea’ (Sing with us!)

This song, first performed by singer Natali, was one of the most popular compositions in the late 1990s.

Recorded in 1997, this track became a huge hit in Russia, topped the music charts and sounded as if Russians would be saying “from every iron” and for a long time. This made Natali one of the most popular singers in the country… Though hardly anyone would be able to name another single song by her.

And this song is easy to remember and sing, because many words and verses are repeated.

Ветер с моря дул, ветер с моря дул,

Нагонял беду, нагонял беду.

И сказал ты мне, и сказал ты мне:

«Больше не приду, больше не приду».

Wind blew from the sea, wind blew from the sea,

It whipped up trouble, it whipped up trouble.

And you told me, and you told me:

“I won’t come anymore, I won’t come anymore”.

Припев (chorus)

Видно не судьба, видно не судьба,

Видно нет любви, видно нет любви,

Видно надо мной, видно надо мной

Посмеялся ты, посмеялся ты.

I guess it's not fate, I guess it's not fate,

I guess there's no love, I guess there's no love,

I guess that you, I guess that you,

Just laughed at me, just laughed at me.

Я тебя люблю, я тебя люблю,

Честно говорю, честно говорю.

Ведь ты знаешь сам, ведь ты знаешь сам,

Как тебя я жду, как тебя я жду.

I love you, I love you,

I honestly tell you, I honestly tell you.

And you know for sure, and you know for sure,

How much I’m waiting for you, how much I’m waiting for you.

CHORUS again TWO times

Видно не судьба, видно не судьба,

Видно нет любви, видно нет любви,

Видно надо мной, видно надо мной

Посмеялся ты, посмеялся ты.

I guess it's not fate, I guess it's not fate,

I guess there's no love, I guess there's no love

I guess that you, I guess that you,

Just laughed at me, just laughed at me.

Времена пройдут, времена пройдут,

Годы пролетят, годы пролетят.

Первую любовь, первую любовь

Не вернёшь назад, не вернёшь назад.

Times will pass, times will pass,

Years will fly by, years will fly by.

The first love, the first love,

You can’t bring back, you can’t bring back.

CHORUS again several times

Видно не судьба, видно не судьба,

Видно нет любви, видно нет любви,

Видно надо мной, видно надо мной

Посмеялся ты, посмеялся ты.

I guess it's not fate, I guess it's not fate,

I guess there's no love, I guess there's no love,

I guess that you, I guess that you

Just laughed at me, just laughed at me.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.