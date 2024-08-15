What is the meaning of the expression "to rushing to hell before one’s father"?

The hell in this case really means the underworld. According to one version, in the old days, the oldest men were the first to go into battle - more experienced grandfathers and fathers took the brunt of the blows on themselves. And the younger ones met the enemy in the thick of the battle. Of course, the temptation to be in the vanguard was great - just such an act was described by the words "to rushing to hell before one’s father", that is, to try to die before the parent, trying to do something that requires great skills.
There is also a more exotic version connected with the bathhouse. The first to go there were the older men, who got the hottest steam, while the younger ones had to wait for their turn. The closest equivalent in English would be: “To jump the gun.”
