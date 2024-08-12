We've got a fluffy topic for you today! Let's memorize some of these creative idioms.

Some examples:

- Tеперь у меня столько задач, что и к вечеру не все успеваю.

- Не всё коту масленица, дорогой, ты со всем справишься!

- Life isn’t always easy, dear, you can handle everything!

- Хватит тянуть кота за хвост! Выучи уже это стихотворение!

- Stop procrastinating! Learn the poem already!

- Смотри, я приготовила нам жареной картошки!

- Да ее здесь кот наплакал! Неужели ты всё уже съела?

- Wow, there’s barely any left! Have you already finished everything?

