Russian songs translated: ‘Katyusha’ (Sing with us!)

Did you know that one of the most popular songs worldwide is actually about a pretty girl?

A girl named Katyusha is waiting for her beloved one to return from military service at the border. This cheerful song became incredibly popular and actually an informal anthem of the Great Patriotic War (which is what the USSR and Russia call the Eastern Front of World War II).

Расцветали яблони и груши,

Поплыли туманы над рекой.

Выходила на берег Катюша,

На высокий берег на крутой.

Apple and pear trees blossomed,

Mists floated over the river.

Katyusha came out to the shore,

Onto the high, steep bank.

Выходила, песню заводила

Про степного сизого орла,

Про того, которого любила,

Про того, чьи письма берегла.

She came out and started singing

About the steppe blue eagle,

About the one she loved,

About the one whose letters she kept.

Ой ты, песня, песенка девичья,

Ты лети за ясным солнцем вслед:

И бойцу на дальнем пограничье

От Катюши передай привет.

Oh, you song, girlish song,

You fly after the bright sun:

And to the soldier on the distant frontier

Say hello from Katyusha.

Пусть он вспомнит девушку простую,

Пусть услышит, как она поет,

Пусть он землю бережет родную,

А любовь Катюша сбережет.

Let him remember this simple girl,

Let him hear how she sings,

Let him protect his native land

And let Katyusha protect his love.

Расцветали яблони и груши,

Поплыли туманы над рекой.

Выходила на берег Катюша,

На высокий берег на крутой.

Apple and pear trees blossomed,

Mists floated over the river.

Katyusha came out to the shore,

Onto the high, steep bank.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.