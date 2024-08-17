Russian songs translated: ‘Katyusha’ (Sing with us!)

A girl named Katyusha is waiting for her beloved one to return from military service at the border. This cheerful song became incredibly popular and actually an informal anthem of the Great Patriotic War (which is what the USSR and Russia call the Eastern Front of World War II).
Расцветали яблони и груши,
Поплыли туманы над рекой.
Выходила на берег Катюша,
На высокий берег на крутой.
Apple and pear trees blossomed,
Mists floated over the river.
Katyusha came out to the shore,
Onto the high, steep bank.
Выходила, песню заводила
Про степного сизого орла,
Про того, которого любила,
Про того, чьи письма берегла.
She came out and started singing
About the steppe blue eagle,
About the one she loved,
About the one whose letters she kept.
Ой ты, песня, песенка девичья,
Ты лети за ясным солнцем вслед:
И бойцу на дальнем пограничье
От Катюши передай привет.
Oh, you song, girlish song,
You fly after the bright sun:
And to the soldier on the distant frontier
Say hello from Katyusha.
Пусть он вспомнит девушку простую,
Пусть услышит, как она поет,
Пусть он землю бережет родную,
А любовь Катюша сбережет.
Let him remember this simple girl,
Let him hear how she sings,
Let him protect his native land
And let Katyusha protect his love.
Расцветали яблони и груши,
Поплыли туманы над рекой.
Выходила на берег Катюша,
На высокий берег на крутой.
Apple and pear trees blossomed,
Mists floated over the river.
Katyusha came out to the shore,
Onto the high, steep bank.
