Russian picture dictionary: Kitchen

Learning a language is always easier when you can visualize the words. Here’s a picture that will help you memorize words devoted to the topic of ‘kitchen’!

Alexandra Koroleva Alexandra Koroleva

KITCHEN (КУХНЯ)

Чайник – kettle

Шкаф – cupboard

Половник – ladle

Кастрюля – pot

Стол – table

Раковина – sink

Кран – faucet (tap)

Посуда – dishes

Плита – stove

Духовка – oven

Сковородка – pan

Холодильник – fridge

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.