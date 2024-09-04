Russian Travel Alphabet: Yekaterinburg

Yekaterinburg is the largest city in the Urals and its industrial center since the 18th century. Until the end of the 19th century, most of the coins of the Russian Empire were minted there.
Yekaterinburg has many preserved neighborhoods built in the style of Soviet constructivism. And, in 1991, the only subway in the Urals opened there.
Interestingly, besides modern travel cards, it also still accepts old metal Moscow Metro tokens!
