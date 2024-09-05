Initially, this phrase sounded like this: "As lucky as a drowned man on Saturday - no need to go to the bathhouse." The fact is that, earlier, the sixth day of the week was considered a bathing day: on Saturday, bathhouses were heated in villages. The owners washed themselves and entertained those who did not have their own steam rooms. The whole day was spent in chores: At the end, the tired owners could even joke that only Saturday drowned men were free from bathhouse chores.
The phrase became popular, but, over time, its second part was "lost". And, now, an "unlucky drowned man" is understood to mean a person who fails in everything. A similar expression in English would be: “Just my/our/their luck!”
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox