Russian songs translated: ‘Horse’ (Sing with us)

Not a single gettogether in Russia can do without the singing of this song.

This 1994 composition by pop band ‘LUBE’ has become so popular that people consider it to be an ancient folk song. And some even an unofficial anthem of Russia. Frequently performed by an a capella choir, it has all the favorite motifs of the Russian soul: golden rye fields, a starry sky and devout love for your country.

Конь – Ноrse

Выйду ночью в поле с конем,

Ночкой темной тихо пойдем,

Мы пойдем с конем по полю вдвоем,

Мы пойдем с конем по полю вдвоем,

Мы пойдем с конем по полю вдвоем,

Мы пойдем с конем по полю вдвоем…

I'll go out into the field at night with a horse,

We'll walk quietly on a dark night,

We'll walk with my horse through the field together,

We'll walk with my horse through the field together,

We'll walk with my horse through the field together,

We'll walk with my horse through the field together.

Ночью в поле звезд благодать,

В поле никого не видать,

Только мы с конем по полю идем,

Только мы с конем по полю идем,

Только мы с конем по полю идем,

Только мы с конем по полю идем…

At night, stars grace in the field,

There's no one else in the field,

Just me and my horse walking across the field,

Just me and my horse walking across the field,

Just me and my horse walking across the field,

Just me and my horse walking across the field,

Сяду я верхом на коня,

Ты неси по полю меня,

По бескрайнему полю моему,

По бескрайнему полю моему…

I'll get onto my horse,

You carry me across the field,

Across my endless field,

Across my endless field…

Дай-ка я пойду посмотрю,

Где рождает поле зарю,

Ай брусничный цвет, алый да рассвет,

Али есть то место, али его нет.

Ай брусничный цвет, алый да рассвет,

Али есть то место, али его нет.

Let me go and see,

Where the field gives birth to dawn,

Oh, lingonberry blossom, the scarlet dawn,

Either there is that place or it is not.

Oh, lingonberry blossom, the scarlet dawn,

Either there is that place or it is not?

Полюшко мое — родники,

Дальних деревень огоньки,

Золотая рожь, да кудрявый лен…

Я влюблен в тебя, Россия, влюблен

Золотая рожь, да кудрявый лен…

Я влюблен в тебя, Россия, влюблен.

My little field - springs,

The lights of distant villages,

Golden rye and curly flax…

I'm in love with you, Russia, in love.

Golden rye and curly flax…

I'm in love with you, Russia, in love…

